A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker in the presence of state CM BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
First phase Covid-19 vaccination drive begins at 243 sites in Karnataka

According to the Health Department, Covishield will be administered in 237 centres and Covaxin in six centres.
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:54 PM IST

The first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive began at 243 sites across the state, including 10 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive nationally through video conferencing, Nagaratna K (28), a ward attendant at Victoria Hospital received the vaccine in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Health Minister K Sudhakar among others at the Bangalore Medical College.

Yediyurappa and other dignitaries greeted Nagaratna, who hails from a village near Bidadi, with rose flowers after she received the vaccine.

Several doctors and health experts including noted nephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospitals Sudarshan Ballal also got vaccinated.

According to the Health Department, Covishield will be administered in 237 centres and Covaxin in six centres in Bellary, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar and Davanegere.

A total of 7,17,439 health warriors will be vaccinated in the initial phase, officials have said, the aim is to vaccinate 24,300 people on the first day itself, and we have 8,14,500 doses of vaccine and the initial phase is expected to complete within a week.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, "the vaccination drive will be held at 243 sites across the state and at every site 100 people will be vaccinated, and it will be increased in the days to come."

Pointing out that Dr Ballal was also administered the vaccine, he said, this shows that no one needs to worry or fear about the vaccine, and we should be proud that they were produced in the country.

Asked as to when he will take the vaccine, the 77- year-old Chief Minister said, "Whenever they ask me to take, at that time I'm going to take."

Yediyurappa also released a special postal stamp on Covid vaccination.

Health Minister Sudhakar said, all the necessary arrangements were in place, there were observation rooms to take care even if there is a slight side-effect.

"There is no need to worry as the vaccines have come after clinical trials on 25,000 to 30,000 people. There is demand for this vaccine prepared in India from foreign countries too, and vaccines here are comparatively low cost," he added.

The government has said that the health warriors who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus will be given priority, and people with comorbidity are the next priority.

