‘First repeal farm laws’: Rahul Gandhi, BKU's Tikait intensify attack on PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday continued their attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the new farm laws at separate mahapanchayats in Haryana and Rajasthan, respectively.
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Gandhi claimed that the new laws will render 40% of the people who are engaged in farming jobless, and the control will slip into the hands of corporates. “Agriculture protects food security of the country and India’s 40% people are dependent on agriculture which means crores of people are part of it, including small traders, workers, commission agents and others. The Congress has always tried that this business should not go to a single entity and it should stay in the hands of 40% people,” he said.
For nearly three months, farm unions have camped outside Delhi demanding repeal of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which farmers say favour big corporations. The Centre has refuted the concerns, and offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but talks are currently locked in a stalemate.
The Congress leader urged the Centre to scrap the three agricultural laws before further talks with farmers. “PM Modi says in Parliament that he wants to talk to the farmers but what talks do you want with farmers? End these laws first and then farmers will talk to you. You are snatching away land and the future of the farmers and asking for talks with them, there is no need for talks. First cancel these farm laws and then talk to farmers,” he said.
State BJP president, Rajasthan, Satish Punia said that “Rahul Gandhi should first reply on the poll promises made regarding farm loan waiver as still farm loans have not been waived off in the State which was promised during last assembly polls”. He said that the Congress is misleading farmers on the issue of farm laws which are brought by Modi government for the benefit of the farmers.
In Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, Tikait, too, hit out at the Centre. “These people are making an attempt to store the food leading to increase in hunger. They are traders of hunger and they want to make a business of hunger in the country. Bukh ke saudagar ko jana hoga, ye lutreon ka aakhire badshah hoga, esko nahi jamne denge, esko jana hoga (The man, who is involved in the business of hunger will have to go, he (referring to Modi) will be the last ruler of robbers, we will not allow him to settle here and he will have to go now,” the BKU spokesperson added.
Going firm on the demand for repeal of the agricultural laws, Tikait warned the Modi government that there will be “no ghar wapsi” till their demands are fulfilled.
“We will not go back home until the barricades and iron spikes placed on Delhi’s borders are removed and their demands are met. The government has asked their people to build storage houses before bringing these three laws. If these laws were implemented, the corporates will control the market and they will ensure heavy barricading outside their storage house and a greedy man can’t be able to get a roti in the same way we can’t cross Delhi’s borders due to heavy barricades,” he added.
The BKU further alleged that the people of Gujarat were being jailed by the government if they want to join the protest.
“ The police have stepped up security outside the house of those who want to join our stir. The people are not allowed to come in trains to join our stir. We will visit Gujarat and ensure that the people should get freedom there too. The farmers from Karnataka and other parts of the country will start a march towards Delhi, if needed. The government has been banning our vehicles after a span of 10 years but the police are using the same vehicles for more than 20 years and without having any insurance cover. We will go back only, if these laws are repealed and after a formulation of committee to discuss hundreds of other issues related to farming,” Tikait said.
