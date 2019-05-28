First UP cabinet meeting on Tuesday after Lok Sabha poll results

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will meet in Lucknow on Tuesday for the first time after the Lok Sabha election results were declared last week and may pass a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory. The cabinet may also bid farewell to three ministers who were elected to the Lok Sabha.

There are 14 vacancies in the Yogi’s council of ministers, including the one created by sacking of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar from the ministry last week. The exit of three ministers will bring down the strength of Yogi’s ministry to 43. It will pave the way for the first expansion of Yogi’s cabinet in the coming months.

While minister for women welfare and tourism Rita Bahuguna Joshi (Allahabad), minister for animal husbandry SP Singh Baghel (Agra), and minister for khadi and village industry Satyadev Pachauri (Kanpur) were elected to the lower house of parliament, minister for cooperatives Mukut Bihari Verma lost the election in Ambedkar Nagar. The cabinet meeting will mark a shifting of Yogi government’s focus back to governance after polls and key issues may be taken up for decision in the coming days. “We can’t say anything about political discussions (that may take place) at the cabinet meeting,” said a senior officer.

Cow protection rules

The state cabinet’s agenda includes approval to Uttar Pradesh Cow Protection and Development of Cows Rules 2019, amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane (Regulation of Supply and Purchase) Act 1953, amendment to Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973 and issues related to constriction of international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida region of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

First Published: May 28, 2019 10:07 IST