First-ever Digital Yoga Exhibition with interactive elements showcases history, best practices

The exhibition organised by the ministry of Ayush at Mysuru’s Dasara ground on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022 showcased the ever-increasing global impact of the ancient practice that has evolved over time.

The two-day exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday morning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier led a mass demonstration of Yoga at the iconic Mysore Palace. The prime minister was joined by Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Karnataka governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The exhibition had two elements – digital and static. The first-ever “Digital Yoga Exhibition” attracted the visitors’ attention by promoting Yoga with the help of the latest technologies, including augmented reality (AR) that challenged visitors to practice Yoga postures correctly.

Visitor learning about the history of yoga and its evolution over centuries.(HT Photo)

Visitors at the Digital Yoga Exhibition learnt about the history and benefits of Yoga, while kids were seen enthusiastically participating in “Yoga with Modi Ji”, another digital tool where they had to follow a graphic animation resembling the prime minister performing various asanas.

Their postures were detected using Kinect technology and once finished, they got pictures clicked with the prime minister in augmented reality.

‘Get Healthy with Yoga’ was also one of the main attractions of the digital exhibition. The tool used sensors to calculate the Body Mass Index (BMI) of people and suggested them different asanas based on the category they fell in.

The exhibition also highlighted the major initiatives taken by the ministry of Ayush, including the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, for which PM Modi laid the foundation stone in April this year. Some of the other major initiatives highlighted at the exhibition involved Sowa Rigpa, Yoga as a competitive sport, developing standards on Ayush systems, among others.

The two-day exhibition will conclude on June 22.