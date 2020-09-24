e-paper
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts to mark one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar were among the fitness influencers who will participated in the event.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:28 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual dialogue to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual dialogue to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement on Thursday.

PM Modi launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ during the online Fit India Dialogue.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar were among the fitness influencers who will participated in the event.

Paralympic javelin gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and footballer from Jammu and Kashmir Afshan Ashiq were the first ones to speak at the event.

Jhajharia stressed on the importance of not giving up in the face of hardships and Ashiq said she ensured her physical fitness by waking up early and working out to become an inspiration for all women of the country.

Milind Soman said walking for hundreds of kilometers was not a difficult task if one had the mental strength to do it. ‘Fitness knows no limit,’ he said.

“One does not require a lot of space or a gym to become fit. They can become fit without supplements and energy drinks,” he said.

