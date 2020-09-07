Milind Soman’s perfect headstand and tips to ‘find balance’ are all the positivity we need this Monday

At 54 years of age, Bollywood hottie Milind Soman is giving all the other models out there a run for their money and this Monday he literally made our jaws drop in awe as he attempted a headstand. Asserting the value of “finding balance”, Milind proved, “It’s not just your genes but what you do with them that’s important.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared a video featuring him in the backdrop of a windy weather and in the lap of nature. Donning his signature black Pinkathon tee, paired with shorts, Milind can be seen sporting a salt and pepper look.

The Made in India-fame star shared in the caption, “ Enhance what you have or destroy it, its in your hands.. when it comes to fitness, I have heard a lot of people complain about their genes not being good enough, but don’t make the effort to get the best out of whatever they have and I realised that even to make this an excuse is most often genetic (sic).”

Kneeling on the Yoga mat spread on the wooden floor of an open setting, Milind’s body soon stood completely inverted and held upright supported on the crown of his head. This Yoga Headstand is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana.

Milind added, “Now that my body and mind have achieved a basic understanding of balance, I focus more on the time I am off balance, to gain balance in every moment and every movement (sic).” In another picture he was seen sitting deep in meditation with his eyes closed.

The Yoga headstand is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

It is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practiced after gaining much balance.

