e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today

Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar will be among the fitness influencers who will participate in Fit India Dialogue 2020.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 07:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual dialogue to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual dialogue to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.(Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement on Thursday.

PM Modi will talk about his idea of a healthy lifestyle and discuss with the influencers the virtues of a healthy routine as part of the virtual dialogue, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model, actor and runner Milind Soman, and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar will be among the fitness influencers who will participate in the event.

The Fit India Dialogue is an effort to make citizens of the country draw out a plan to make India a fit nation. “The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” the statement said.

Anyone can join the dialogue on the website https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in/ at 12pm on September 24, it added.

tags
top news
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
‘Rail roko’ agitation against farm bills starts in Punjab today
‘Rail roko’ agitation against farm bills starts in Punjab today
Covid-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins Phase-3 trial with 60k people
Covid-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins Phase-3 trial with 60k people
Crimes in Delhi up 275% from 2013: CAG report
Crimes in Delhi up 275% from 2013: CAG report
Indian Americans ask Biden to moderate Kashmir position, raise $3.3mn
Indian Americans ask Biden to moderate Kashmir position, raise $3.3mn
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today
Military offset part of Rafale deal still pending, flags CAG
Military offset part of Rafale deal still pending, flags CAG
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In