Fit India Movement 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers, citizens on Thursday

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens on Thursday during a nationwide “Fit India Dialogue” to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

The online interaction will see participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey and the prime minister expressing his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life, according to an official statement issued Tuesday.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers will participate in the event.

In times of Covid-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life, and this dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness, the statement said.

A brainchild of Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation.

“The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” it said.

Anyone can join the dialogue via NIC link from 11.30 am onwards on September 24, it added.