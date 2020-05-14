e-paper
Five Covid-19 positive patients recover in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur district has 119 Covid-19 positive patients, including 117 Hazur Sahib returnees and two locals.

Updated: May 14, 2020 18:30 IST
Kamaljit Singh Kamal
Hindustan Times, Gurdaspur
Police personnel and doctors seen outside the coronavirus ward, during lockdown, at Rajindra Hospital, in Patiala, Punjab, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020/ representative
Police personnel and doctors seen outside the coronavirus ward, during lockdown, at Rajindra Hospital, in Patiala, Punjab, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020/ representative (Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)
         

Gurdaspur Civil Hospital authorities discharged five coronavirus positive (Covid-19) patients on Thursday after their latest test results came negative, civil surgeon Dr. Kishan Chand said.

The five recovered patients were among the 122 returnees from the Hazur Sahib shrine in Nanded, Maharashtra, who had tested Covid-19 positive, he said.

“No new Covid-19 positive case was reported in the last 24 hours,” Dr. Chand added.

