Home / India News / Five dead in Sikkim in accidents triggered by landslides after heavy rain
india news

Five dead in Sikkim in accidents triggered by landslides after heavy rain

At least five persons, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides on Friday as heavy rains lashed Sikkim
At least five persons, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides on Friday as heavy rains lashed Sikkim. (PTI)
At least five persons, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides on Friday as heavy rains lashed Sikkim. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPramod Giri, Siliguri

At least five persons, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides on Friday as heavy rains lashed Sikkim.

Around 400 tourists are stranded in various parts of the state. Efforts were being made to rescue the stranded tourists as the authorities were trying to run light vehicles till Friday 2.30 pm.

Authorities in north Sikkim, where a few popular tourist destinations like Yumthang and Gurudongmar are located, have urged tourists not to visit the region for the next couple of days. “Roads connecting Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang with the other parts of Sikkim, including the state’s capital Gangtok have been damaged by landslides at several places. The road between Lachung and Chungthang has been cut off,” said Mangan district collector AB Karki. “The road condition is extremely bad and tourists should avoid travelling to north Sikkim for the next couple of days. There is a weather forecast of heavy to very heavy rain. Flash floods and cloudbursts might endanger human lives in the region and it is necessary to take adequate precautions before travelling to the region,” he said.

On Thursday, tourists travelling in at least 40 vehicles were left stranded in places like Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang in north Sikkim.

Though most parts of Sikkim have been witnessing incessant rains for over 48 hours, the National Highway 10, connecting West Bengal and Sikkim, was open till reports last came in. The NH-10 is considered to be the lifeline of if the state.

The neighbouring Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in West Bengal has also been logging in continuous rain and minor landslides. “The district administration is prepared to meet with any eventualities. There has been no report of damage to properties and human lives till Friday afternoon,” said Kalimpong district magistrate R Vimala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pramod Giri

    I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out