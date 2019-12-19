e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / Five Delhi metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk open for public

Five Delhi metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk open for public

The busy Rajiv Chowk metro station is also now opened for public after being closed for almost two hours.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
New Delhi, India - Dec. 19, 2019: Mandi House Metro station closed due the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Mandi house to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Dec. 19, 2019: Mandi House Metro station closed due the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Mandi house to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The entry and exit of five metro stations were opened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) .

“All entry & exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg are open,” the DMRC tweeted.

The busy Rajiv Chowk metro station is also now opened for public after being closed for almost two hours.

Earlier, in the day, these metro stations were closed due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

tags
top news
Delhi cops gridlock borders over CAA protests; 19 flights cancelled, 16 delayed
Delhi cops gridlock borders over CAA protests; 19 flights cancelled, 16 delayed
Jantar Mantar turns into ground zero of anti-CAA protests in Delhi
Jantar Mantar turns into ground zero of anti-CAA protests in Delhi
IPL Auction LIVE: Uncapped Indians attract big money
IPL Auction LIVE: Uncapped Indians attract big money
Delhi HC denies interim protection to students from arrest in Jamia incident
Delhi HC denies interim protection to students from arrest in Jamia incident
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
After hours of traffic jam, police removes barricades on Gurugram-Delhi stretch
After hours of traffic jam, police removes barricades on Gurugram-Delhi stretch
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
Nexon EV unveiled as Tata Motors takes big step towards clean mobility
Nexon EV unveiled as Tata Motors takes big step towards clean mobility
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news