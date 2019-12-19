Five Delhi metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk open for public

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:30 IST

The entry and exit of five metro stations were opened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) .

“All entry & exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg are open,” the DMRC tweeted.

The busy Rajiv Chowk metro station is also now opened for public after being closed for almost two hours.

Earlier, in the day, these metro stations were closed due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.