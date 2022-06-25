Five held for violence in Secunderabad rail station

A coaching institute director and four of his associates were arrested by the Government Railway Police in Secunderabad on Friday in connection with last week’s violence at the railway station, unleashed by aspirants of army jobs in protest against the new recruitment scheme Agnipath.

Officials identified the institute director as Subba Rao and said he heads the Sai Defence Academy based in Narsaraopet town in Andhra Pradesh’s Palanadu district.

Rao was detained by the Telangana task force police on June 18, a day after the violence took place.

According to officials familiar with the matter, he was questioned over his alleged role in instigating aspirants to indulge in vandalism and arson at Secunderabad railway station, which led to the death of one person and injuries to 12 others in police firing. Several policemen were also hurt during stone pelting.

“After questioning him and ascertaining his role in the case, our task force police force handed him over to the GRP who formally arrested him and produced him before the railway court for judicial remand,” Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand said.

The four associates of Rao who were also arrested on Friday were identified as Shiva, Hari, Reddappa and Malla Reddy. They were taken to the Gandhi Hospital for medical examination and from there to the railway court at Bhoiguda, another senior police official familiar with the development said.

The official said that during interrogation, Rao had told the police that he had only asked the job aspirants to stage protests but never instigated them to indulge in violence.

Sai Defence Academy has at least 12 branches across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, besides in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. “He would take ₹5,000 per candidate towards admission fee and charges ₹1-2 lakh from each of them towards training. He apparently feared that he would lose a big business if Agnipath scheme is implemented,” the official said.

Last week, he, along with the managers of his coaching centre branches in the two Telugu states, besides owners of six other coaching centres in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, planned protests at Secunderabad railway station.

“Through various WhatsApp groups and social media posts, he mobilised the job aspirants, telling them that the Agnipath scheme would spoil their future. He provided logistics for them to reach the railway station, apart from supplying food and water bottles to the protestors,” the official said.

With the latest arrests, the total number of arrests in the case went up to 61. Eight others are still absconding, the police said.

The police so far arrested 55 persons while efforts were on to nab eight others who were absconding. The GRP has also issued a notice to Sai Defence Academy in Medipally in Hyderabad seeking explanation on the issue and asking the managers to appear before the investigation team for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Friday issued orders providing a suitable government job to D Rama Raju, brother of Rakesh, who was killed in police firing at the last week’s violence in Secunderabad Railway Station. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued an order asking Warangal district collector to identify a suitable job for Rama Raju.

