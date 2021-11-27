Home / India News / Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister
india news

Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister

“Today our CCB have taken five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into custody.... further investigations are on regarding how they came or were brought in. They were arrested in Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said.
Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were nabbed in Bengaluru on Friday.
Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were nabbed in Bengaluru on Friday.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India

Bengaluru

Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were nabbed in the city on Friday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, terming such entrants as a threat to national security and assuring that the state government was taking efforts to identify those bringing them in. Official sources said the City Crime Branch,with the assistance of other agencies,traced and arrested the Bangladeshis from Kadugodi area here, following which a case was registered against them under the Foreigners Act.

“Today our CCB have taken five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into custody.... further investigations are on regarding how they came or were brought in. They were arrested in Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, illegal immigrants are a danger to national security and hence they are being nabbed.

“Our government has taken special caution regarding illegal immigrants. Police have been directed to make a list of illegal immigrants in their police station limits and bring them to our detention centre,” he added.

Responding to a question, the Minister, while conceding that there are reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants working as labourers in coffee estates and building construction workers, said “our aim is to finish the forces that are bringing them in. So our police are investigating to identify the source.” “Very soon they too will be nabbed and we will try to extract information on how many illegal immigrants they have brought in and where all they are placed. Then they will be brought to the detention centre, from where they will be deported,” he said.

The danger is many of these illegal immigrants have Aadhar and ration cards, Jnanendra said, adding that, there is a network that is working on making these documents available to them, especially in Assam and other border states. “We have brought this to the notice of the Centre and the respective states,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out