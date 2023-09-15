News / India News / Five killed, 11 injured in jeep-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh, toll may rise: Official

Five killed, 11 injured in jeep-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh, toll may rise: Official

ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Sep 15, 2023 10:11 AM IST

Authorities fear that among 11 injured, with seven in serious condition, the toll is likely to increase

As many as five people were killed and eleven others were injured in a collision involving a jeep and a lorry in Andhra Pradesh Annamaya district on Friday morning, police said.

Police said the exact cause of the incident had not been ascertained as yet.(ANI)
Police said the exact cause of the incident had not been ascertained as yet.(ANI)

Seven of the injured persons were said to be in serious condition, police informed further, adding that among the deceased were two men and three Women.

"A total of five people perished in the accident. Of the injured persons, seven are said to be in serious condition. They are admitted at the Tirupati Rua Hospital," Nagababu, circle inspector, Methampally, told ANI.

With seven of the injured in serious condition, the toll is likely to increase.

"The toll is likely to go up," an official said.

Police said the exact cause of the incident had not been ascertained as yet.

Visuals accessed by ANI showed the front portion of the lorry damaged from the impact of the collision while the jeep was in a mangled state.

The lorry was on its way to Chittor from Kadapa while the jeep was carrying 16 pilgirms, who were returning from a visit to Tirumala to Belagavi, Karnataka when the two vehicles met with the accident.

Further details are awaited.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out