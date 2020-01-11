e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Five killed in blast at gas company in Gujarat’s Vadodara

(Getty Images)
         

At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Saturday, police said.

The explosion took place at around 11 am at Aims Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra, an official from Vadu police station said.

While five persons died on the spot, several were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The fire brigade has been pressed into service, he said, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway.

