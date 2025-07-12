Jammu: Five killed, one injured as vehicle plunges into 600-feet gorge in Ramban

Jammu: Five people were killed and one person was injured on Friday evening when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a gorge at Ukhral Pogal Paristan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said. District commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan expressed condolences on X. (Representative photo)

“The Tata Sumo fell into a 600-foot-deep gorge near Madina Masjid hill on the Senabati link road in the Paristan area of Ukhral around 8 pm on Friday,” a police officer said.

Four people — Mohammad Rafiq Gujjar, Tauqeer Ahmed Bhat, Abdul Latief Gujjar, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, and Shakeel Ahmad — died on the spot. Two injured passengers were taken to GMC Anantnag.

“One of them was later shifted to SKIMS at Soura in Srinagar, where he died while receiving treatment,” the officer added.

The district administration has announced an assistance of ₹1 lakh each for the kin of those who died, and ₹25,000 for the injured.

District commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan expressed condolences on X, stating, “District administration Ramban expresses profound grief over the tragic loss of four precious lives in a road accident at Ukhral Senabati. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences, saying, “Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to the tragic road accident in Ramban. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.”