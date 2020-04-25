e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Five members of family found dead in a house in UP

Five members of family found dead in a house in UP

On receiving information that the body of a woman, Divya (37) was lying in the house of her in-law, police rushed to the spot to find four more bodies.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Etah (Uttar Pradesh)
The body of the woman’s father-in-law 75-year-old Rajeshwar Pachauri was found in the second floor of the house, a police official said.
The body of the woman’s father-in-law 75-year-old Rajeshwar Pachauri was found in the second floor of the house, a police official said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Bodies of five members of a family were found in a house in Singar Nagar locality here on Saturday, police said.

On receiving information that the body of a woman, Divya (37) was lying in the house of her in-law, police rushed to the spot to find four more bodies.

The other deceased are Divya’s sister Bulbul (27), son Aarush (8), another child. Their bodies were found in one room. The body of the woman’s father-in-law 75-year-old Rajeshwar Pachauri was found in the second floor of the house, a police official said.

He said there were injury marks on the neck of the woman while sulphas tablets and a bottle of disinfectant were found near other bodies. Further investigation is on, police said.

tags
top news
‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2061
LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2061
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news