5 minor boys gangrape 8-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jul 09, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Four of the accused, aged between 10 and 14, detained and sent to a correctional home, search operation underway for fifth accused.

Five minors have been detained on charges of gang raping a nine-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, police said on Saturday.

A case was lodged against the five accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, on Thursday.
According to the police, the incident took place on July 5 when the girl was playing in front of her house and four of the accused lured her with chocolates and 10. “The minors took her to the residence of the fifth accused and took turns to rape her. The girl returned home crying and informed her parents, who approached the Kalaburagi women police station,” an officer familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity.

A case was subsequently lodged against the five accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, on Thursday.

“We have registered a case against the accused under sections 366A (custody of minor girl for sexual offence), 376 (g) (gang-rape), 506 ( threatening with life) of the Indian Penal Code,” inspector P A Nadaf said.

All five accused, aged between 10 and 14, were detained on Thursday, and produced before a juvenile justice board in Kalaburagi that sent them to a correctional home for 14 days, the inspector said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

