Cops trace 5 Assam school students who ran away from home to live in Mizoram

SILCHAR: Five school students from Assam’s Dhemaji district, who went missing on Thursday, have been rescued from Silchar railway station, police said on Friday. In the initial interrogations, they revealed that they wanted to stay in Aizawl to pursue a different career. (Representative file photo)

Superintendent of police (SP), Cachar, Numal Mahatta said that the five students were attempting to go to Mizoram with a plan to stay there.

“Two of them were carrying guitars while one is a cricket player. In the initial interrogations, they revealed that they wanted to stay in Aizawl to pursue a different career,” Mahatta said.

The Dhemaji SP, Hitesh Chandra Roy on Friday told HT that the five students went out for school on Thursday morning, but they didn’t go there.

“In the initial investigation, it was found that they went to Rangiya and boarded a Barak Valley-bound train,” he said.

Dhemaji police then informed the SPs of all three districts of Barak Valley after which a search operation was launched. The students were found in the railway station.

“They are youths, and when we talked to them about it, they revealed the plan and agreed to go home,” SP Cachar said.

“Whatever the family members and school authorities revealed, this might be an attempt to escape the pressure of examination. However, we cannot come to any conclusion without talking to the students directly,” Roy said.

Cachar police informed their counterpart in Dhemaji and the student’s family members were also informed.

Mahatta said that according to the direction of the director general of police (DGP), Assam Harmeet Singh, the students will be sent home.