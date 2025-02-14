UP: 4 members of family killed in Etah district road accident

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed and five injured when their car fell into a canal near Jarera village, a police official said on Friday, According to a police officer on Friday, a family's automobile crashed into a canal close to Jarera hamlet, killing four of them—two of them children—and injuring five more.(Hindustan Times/representative )

The accident took place on Thursday night when the family was returning to Jalesar in Etah district from Aligarh after attending a marriage function.

The deceased include Bablu (45), his brother's wife Poonam (35), Poonam's daughters Kavya (3) and Bhumi (1), Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said.

The injured are being treated at the community health centre in Sikandra Rau.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, the SP said.