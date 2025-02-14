UP: 4 members of family killed in Etah district road accident
Feb 14, 2025 11:46 AM IST
A family returning from a marriage in Aligarh met with an accident in Etah district on Thursday night
Four members of a family, including two children, were killed and five injured when their car fell into a canal near Jarera village, a police official said on Friday,
The accident took place on Thursday night when the family was returning to Jalesar in Etah district from Aligarh after attending a marriage function.
The deceased include Bablu (45), his brother's wife Poonam (35), Poonam's daughters Kavya (3) and Bhumi (1), Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said.
The injured are being treated at the community health centre in Sikandra Rau.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, the SP said.
