Home / India News / Five over ground workers detained under PSA in J&K’s Ramban district

Five over ground workers detained under PSA in J&K’s Ramban district

india news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:43 PM IST

Police had prepared their dossiers and a district magistrate issued orders that they be booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Bhawal prison

OGWs in Jammu and Kashmir are the people who provide logistical support to the terrorists. (File image)
OGWs in Jammu and Kashmir are the people who provide logistical support to the terrorists. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Five alleged over ground workers were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Ramban district and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu on Thursday, said officials.

Ramban district SSP Mohita Sharma said the five individuals were working for terror outfits and subsequently detained under PSA for their anti-national activities.

Police had prepared their dossiers and a district magistrate issued orders that they be booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Bhawal prison.

Also Read:Crackdown in J&K: Seven more preachers detained under PSA

The five alleged overground workers were identified as Nazir Ahmad Pala of Fagu Doligam, Mohammad Usma Banli of Pogal Kunda, Firdous Ahmad Khan of Krawa, Abdul Hamid Khan of Tethar and Anyatullah Wani of Gund Adalkoot.

OGWs in Jammu and Kashmir are the people who provide logistical support to the terrorists.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh on Thursday visited the border area in Akhnoor sector and interacted with IPS officers undergoing army attachment.

He urged them to take this opportunity to understand the conditions under which security forces guarding the border operate.

He also asked them to make full use of this army attachment period to improve their tactical and operational skills to be ready for their field assignments.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out