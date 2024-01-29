 Five people dead as car collides with lorry in Telengana's Nalgonda | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Five people dead as car collides with lorry in Telengana's Nalgonda

Five people dead as car collides with lorry in Telengana's Nalgonda

ANI |
Jan 29, 2024 02:13 PM IST

At least five out of six people died after a car collided with a lorry on a National Highway near Miryalguda of Nalgonda district on Sunday night, said police.

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], January 29 (ANI): At least five out of six people died after a car collided with a lorry on a National Highway near Miryalguda of Nalgonda district on Sunday night, said police.

HT Image
HT Image

According to Miryalguda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkatagiri, The five deceased include two minors.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The incident happened at about 11 PM yesterday. Six people belonging to one family including 2 sisters, their husbands and two children, one of each were involved in the accident. Among the victims, one boy is about 1 year old and another girl is about five years old," DSP Venkatagir said.

The victims are identified as the natives of Nandipad village near Miryalguda town, Nalgonda.

"They were returning from a pilgrimage in their car and were very close to their house. As they were travelling, a stray dog suddenly came over the National Highway. The driver Machander 32 years age who intended to save that dog lost control over the car and hit the road median. The car crossed the median towards the other side of the road. At the same time, one heavy vehicle lorry hit the car," DSP Venkatagir said.

"Out of 6 people who were travelling, 5 people died on the spot. Many parts of the car went in on the impact of the hit. Only one woman survived, she is unconscious and now getting treatment in Nalgonda hospital," he added.

DSP Venkatagiri in conclusion said that a case has been registered. The driver of the heavy vehicle ran away from the scene earlier, however, he was caught later.

Further Investigation is going on. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On