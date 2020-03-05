e-paper
Home / India News / Five suspected cases of coronavirus emerge in Bengaluru

Five suspected cases of coronavirus emerge in Bengaluru

All five have been admitted to isolation wards at Bengaluru’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 11:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The total number of positive coronavirus cases has crossed over 25 in India
The total number of positive coronavirus cases has crossed over 25 in India(HT PHOTO)
         

Five people in Bengaluru have been admitted to a hospital suspecting coronavirus infection.

All five have been admitted to isolation wards at Bengaluru’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

This comes when the total number of positive coronavirus cases has crossed over 25 in India. The latest report of coronavirus infection came from Gurugram in Haryana on Wednesday where a Paytm employee was suspected of the disease, subject to confirmation.

Two more cases were reported from Hyderabad, pending confirmation from the government. While one person is believed to have been in close contact with the Hyderabad techie who tested had positive earlier, the second one is said to have travelled to Italy recently.

On Wednesday, the government said that 14 Italian nationals tested positive at the ITBP’ Chhawla quarantine facility in Delhi along with an Indian. An Italian national who separated from the group first tested positive for the virus in Jaipur.

The number of coronavirus deaths has crossed 3,000 across the globe with thousands infected in over 70 countries.

