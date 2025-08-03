Flash floods in Malana, vehicles washed away, over 400 roads closed across Himachal as rain fury persists

More than 400 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains lashed various parts of the state again since Friday evening. An excavator being used to assist people to cross a stream in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.(PTI)

In Mandi district, through which key roads such as the highway to Kullu-Manali pass, 174 roads were closed. More than 100 roads are closed in Chamba, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

With the Beas and its tributaries flooded, a section of a bridge over the river near Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district developed cracks.

Reports and videos emerged of a partial breach in a cofferdam of the Malana-II Hydropower project due to flash floods. The videos showed a dumper truck, a rock breaker, and a car being washed away in the Malana river.

The heaviest rainfall in the state was recorded in Una, the district in the lower hills bordering Punjab, at a massive 260.8 mm. Water accumulated on the roads and in markets. Educational institutions have been closed until further notice in Una.

Here, the Chandigarh-Dharamshala National Highway also saw flooding.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government is on full alert and is constantly monitoring the situation. The district administration has been instructed to take immediate necessary steps, prioritising the safety of residents in the affected areas.

Monsoon mayhem in Himachal

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal on June 20 till August 2, the state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹ 1,692 crore, officials said.

1,692 crore, officials said. So far, there have been 101 reported deaths due to rain-related incidents, with 36 people still missing.

As many as 1,600 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state.

The state witnessed 51 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts and 45 major landslides, officials said.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited some of the disaster-affected areas in Mandi on Saturday to assess the situation and to express solidarity with the affected families.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh have always shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity. The administration is working with urgency and dedication to provide relief and restore normalcy," he was quoted as saying by PTI.