Delhi airport ops hit: What Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet advised passengers amid multiple flight delays

Over 150 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Friday morning due to a technical snag in the air traffic control (ATC) system. Airlines have now issued advisories for passengers affected at the country’s busiest airport. Delhi IGI Airport urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.(REUTERS/File Photo)

Officials said the disruption stemmed from a malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which feeds crucial flight plan data to the Auto Track System (ATS), HT reported earlier.

In a statement, the Delhi airport urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. Here’s what the airlines said in their advisories:

Air India

In its advisory, the airline urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

It said in the statement, “A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience.”

“Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience,” it added.

IndiGo

In its travel advisory, IndiGo requested passengers to check its website for the latest updates on their flights.

It said, “Flight operations at #Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.”

“Please be assured that our crew and ground teams are actively assisting and doing their best to make your wait as smooth as possible,” it added.

SpiceJet

The airline requested passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport for their scheduled departures.

It said, “Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. This disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions.”

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause. Our crew and ground teams are assisting passengers and working closely with the authorities to minimise the impact and resume normal operations as soon as possible,” it added.