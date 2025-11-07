Delhi airport ops hit over air traffic control glitch, over 100 flights delayed

Operations took a hit at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday due to a glitch with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. A glitch with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system has led to delays in airport operations in Delhi.(HT Photo/File)

Passengers have been advised to get in touch with their respective airlines for updates as the Delhi airport tries to resolve the issue.

Over 100 flights have been delayed due to the ATC glitch, reported news agency PTI.

As per the Delhi airport, an ATC team is actively working with stakeholders to resolve the issue at the earliest. “Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” the Delhi Airport said.

What airlines said

Prominent airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India acknowledged the airport op delays in Delhi, and issued advisories for their passengers.

Air India said that the ATC glitch was causing flight delays and longer wait times at the Delhi airport. “We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience. Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience,” the airline added.

SpiceJet has also said that a delay in departures and arrivals is expected, and advised passengers to keep a track of their flight status on spicejet.com/#status.

IndiGo also issued a similar advisory to passengers, asking them to check flight status on the airline's website. “We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience,” the airline said.