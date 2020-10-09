Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises

india

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

E-commerce company Flipkart has apologised after it told a customer from Nagaland that it doesn’t supply goods to places outside India.

According to a report in Dimapur Today, the company made the faux pass in a recent reply to a customer from Nagaland who asked the company why it was not delivering goods to the northeastern state.

“Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India,” Flipkart mentioned in its reply to the customer.

Hello @Flipkart is this true ? If true then Don’t u know that Nagaland is not outside India ! Shocking really pic.twitter.com/fRgymptLKw — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) October 8, 2020

The post uploaded on Dimapur Today’s Facebook page on Thursday soon went viral leading many to ridicule the e-commerce company and question whether it had granted independence to Nagaland.

“Hello Flipkart, is this true? If true, then don’t you know that Nagaland is not outside India! Shocking really,” Tripura royal scion and founder of Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance Pradyot Manikya Deb Barman tweeted on Thursday.

This prompted an apology later in the day from the Flipkart team.

To those who were questioning me ! Here is the @Flipkart reply ! Don’t shoot the messenger 💪 Nagaland and NE is India even if your heart may not think so pic.twitter.com/qocNMXqH3N — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) October 8, 2020

“We are extremely sorry for the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options,” it stated.