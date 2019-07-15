Flood situation in Northeast remains grim, toll in Assam rises to 15

The flood situation in Assam and several other states of the Northeast continued to remain grim on Monday.

In Assam, the total number of people affected by the second wave of floods rose to 4.28 million in 30 of the state’s 33 districts. The Brahmaputra and several other rivers were flowing above the danger mark at several places, officials said.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, four more people died - one each in Marigaon, Goalpara, Nagaon and Hailakandi- died in the floods, taking the total number of casualties to 15.

Over 83,000 people uprooted by floods have been forced to take shelter in 494 relief camps. A total of 4157 villages in 113 revenue circles have been affected and crops across 1.50 lakh hectares inundated.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at five places in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri while the Burhidihing, the Dhansiri, the Jia Bharali, the Kapili, the Puthimari, the Beki, the Barak, the Katakhal, the Kusiyara and the Sankosh rivers too crossed the red mark at several places.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal about the flood situation in the state.

According to a press statement issued by the CMO, PM Modi has instructed Sonowal to ensure proper rescue and relief operations and assured all possible help to the state to tackle the situation.

In Mizoram, six people have died till date due to flood-related disasters.

Three of them were killed in a building collapse, and one each died of drowning, electrocution and in a landslide,

A total of 159 villages/localities have been affected and 1523 houses have been submerged partially or fully in the state, said an official of the Mizoram disaster management and rehabilitation department.

“Over 5,000 people in four districts have been evacuated and are residing in relief camps. Lunglei is the most affected district,” said T. Zosangzuali, joint director of the department.

Heavy rainfall in Tripura in past 15 days has claimed two lives, injured six and left over 3,000 people homeless, according to report of Tripura State Emergency Operation Centre.

The report said a total of 27 relief camps have been opened where 3333 people, mostly from Tripura West district, have taken shelter.

The meteorological department has predicted rain or thunder shower in some places of Tripura in next 24 hours.”The state recorded 186.9 mm rainfall on an average since July 13,” said an official from the Met department.

Several areas in five districts of Arunachal Pradesh - East Siang, Lohit, Lower Dibang valley, Namsai and Changland – have also been inundated.

Three persons, two in Tawang and one in West Kameng districts, have died in the past few days due to flood-related disasters, said an official of the Arunachal Pradesh state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

“There has been flooding in some areas of the affected districts and water has entered many homes. Approximately 500 people have been evacuated to safer areas,” said Beru Dulom, field officer at SEOC.

Normal life has been affected in several isolated places in Manipur especially in Tamenglong and Noney districts due to continuous rain over the past five days. Though major rivers are flowing near the danger mark there has been no flooding in the state so far.

According to agency reports, over 1.14 lakh people in 154 villages Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district have been affected by floods.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Priyanka Deb Barman in Agartala and Sobhapati Samom in Imphal)

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 20:39 IST