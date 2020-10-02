e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Flood waters recede further in Assam; over 2.41 lakh in 4 districts hit

Flood waters recede further in Assam; over 2.41 lakh in 4 districts hit

With the death of one person in Morigaon district, the total number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents this year rose to 121, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the bulletin.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Guwahati
Flood waters receded from three districts since Thursday and the districts of Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon remained submerged now.
Flood waters receded from three districts since Thursday and the districts of Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon remained submerged now.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
         

Flood waters in Assam further receded on Friday and remained in four districts affecting a population of over 2.41 lakh, though the deluge claimed one more life, a government bulletin said here.

With the death of one person in Morigaon district, the total number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents this year rose to 121, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the bulletin.

It said that 2,41,825 people of 379 villages in four districts are now affected, while the number of people hit by the calamity on Thursday was 2.70 lakh in seven districts.

Flood waters receded from three districts since Thursday and the districts of Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon remained submerged now.

ASDMA said that 22,802 hectare of crop areas are under water now.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district with more than 1.79 lakh people reeling under the flood, followed by Morigaon (34,424), Goalpara (26,127) and Hojai (2,067).

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Dhubri, while the Kopili is flowing above the red mark in Nagaon, the ASDMA said.

Relief centres have been opened in Nagaon and Morigaon districts where 117 people have taken shelter.

tags
top news
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
CSK vs SRH Live: Du Plessis run-out brings more pain for CSK
CSK vs SRH Live: Du Plessis run-out brings more pain for CSK
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Odisha fisherman catches exotic fish, sells it for Rs 1.56 lakh
Odisha fisherman catches exotic fish, sells it for Rs 1.56 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In