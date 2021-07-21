Flood-hit primary health centre turns into hi-tech hospital in Kerala’s Malapuram

Thiruvananthapuram:

A primary health centre in Malappuram district which was destroyed during the floods in 2018 has been reconstructed as a hospital with modern facilities under the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the hospital on July 24, officials said.

The primary health centre was catering to poor patients and its destruction was in the news then. Later UAE-based VPS Health Care group, owned by NRI businessman Dr Shamseer Vayalil, promised to rebuild the health centre.

“Built at the cost of ₹10 crore, the new hospital and laboratory will have all modern facilities,” said district medical officer NK Sakeena, adding that it will cater to at least 200,000 patients in a year.

Located at remote Vazhakkad village, the hospital was designed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and students of the School of Architecture and Planning at Thrissur Engineering College. The building component used is glass fibre reinforced gypsum panel, also known as Rapidwall, which can withstand natural calamities, said VPS Health Care authorities.

“It has all modern facilities. Experts from many fields rubbed shoulders with local people for such an initiative,” said VPS Health Care chairman Shamseer Vayalil.

The hospital has an advanced laboratory, modern imaging department, oxygen beds, concentrators and a stabilisation unit to attend to sufferings from oxygen saturation, said the group in a statement. “What is makes it different is that it is made of eco-friendly technology eliminating the usual brick and cement structure with an aesthetically pleasing design.”

Three years ago, flood had ravaged many parts of the state claiming 500 lives -- it was dubbed as the flood of the century. After the disaster, the government had undertaken an initiative, called ‘Rebuild Kerala’, to piece together damaged infrastructure and lives.