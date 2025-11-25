Focus on jobs, industrial revival as Nitish chairs 1st Cabinet after re-election

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved a series of proposals, including for 11 new townships and 25 sugar mills, focused on industrial revival, technological advancement, and job creation, signalling the priorities days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept back to power. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (X)

Chief secretary Pratyay Amrit said the focus of the first Cabinet meeting chief minister Nitish Kumar chaired after his re-election was on boosting agro-industrial revival and creating jobs. “The government approved the proposal for establishing 25 new sugar mills across the state. This comes alongside plans to revive nine shuttered mills.”

The Cabinet approved the creation of 11 new townships with modernised infrastructure and enhanced livability. It outlined projects such as a defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capability centres, a tech city, and a fintech city. A high-level committee will be formed to oversee this, with national and international experts as consultants. The panel is tasked with submitting a report within six months.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of an artificial intelligence mission to make Bihar a front-runner in the field by collaborating with talented people and companies, leveraging new technologies to beautify major cities and drive overall progress. It set its sights on building a “new age economy” rooted in technology and service-based innovations.

Amrit said Bihar has a significant youth population, and channelling this resource effectively can make it the fastest-developing state.

As many as five million people were provided government jobs and employment opportunities between 2020 and 2025. The new target is to generate 10 million such opportunities over the next five years (2025-2030).

The Cabinet discussed the government’s commitment to accelerating industrialisation, which has gained momentum in recent years. “We have started work with double the vigour, and whatever we begin, we ensure it is completed,” Amrit said.

The Cabinet also approved a six-day assembly session from December 1. Pro tem speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav will administer the oath to the newly elected assembly during this session. Kumar will also seek a vote of confidence.