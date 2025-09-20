For ‘Hindu-only’ garba, VHP sets entry norms: ‘Check Aadhaar, apply tilak’

A controversial advisory related to Navratri by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that only Hindus must be given entry to ‘garba’ events in Maharashtra and recommended Aadhaar card checks at entrances to ensure that non-Hindus don't take part in them. The advisory said that the members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will actively monitor garba events across the state.(AP File Photo)

The advisory soon triggered sharp political reactions, but Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said organisers have the right to set conditions of entry at an event, provided it is being held with police permission. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the VHP for wanting to “set society on fire.”

What does VHP advisory say?

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) advisory said that garba event organisers should check Aadhaar cards at entry points, apply 'tilak' on participants and ensure they perform puja before entering.

Members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, the group added, will actively monitor garba events across the state.

"Garba is not merely a dance but a form of worship to please the goddess. They do not believe in idol worship [apparent reference to the Muslim belief system]. Only those having faith in the rituals must be allowed to participate," VHP national spokesperson Shriraj Nair told PTI.

"VHP and Bajrang Dal workers will monitor the events. Garba is a form of worship, not entertainment. Those who do not have faith in the goddess should not be part of it," Nair added.

Political reactions

Reacting to the VHP's stand, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said it was within the rights of the organising committees to impose such (entry) restrictions.

Maharashtra BJP media chief Navnath Ban, responding to a query on the VHP's announcement, emphasised garba was a Hindu event and "those from other religions should not interfere while Hindus perform garba and worship the goddess."

"We worship the goddess, who is like our mother," he said, while also slamming Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for opposing the VHP's stand.

Speaking on the issue, Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader and former state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said, "They (VHP) want to set society on fire. They want to divide society over religion and reap political benefits out of it. What VHP has said is nothing new. The organisation is born with an intention to destabilise the country."

Navratri, one of the most popular Hindu festivals in Maharashtra and across India, will be celebrated this year from September 22 to October 1.

Traditionally marked by music, dance, and devotion, garba events are a major draw for youth and families alike.