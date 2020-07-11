‘For the sake of our youth...’: Kejriwal asks PM to cancel final year exam of DU, central universities

india

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:01 IST

In a fresh plea, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to cancel upcoming final year exam of Delhi University and other central government universities.

“For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exam of DU and other central govt universities and save the future,” CM Kejriwal said in a tweet.

For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future. pic.twitter.com/V7iinytR9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2020

Kejriwal’s plea to PM comes few hours after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced cancellation of all state university exam, including final year exam due to the coronavirus disease outbreak which has adversely affected the functioning of schools and colleges across the world.

The minister added that degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

“In light of the major disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams,” Sisodia tweeted. The move will apply to semester as well as terminal exams at various state universities across Delhi.

During a press briefing, Sisodia - who also handles Delhi’s education ministry - said that schools and colleges have been shut throughout amid the Covid-19 crisis.