Forces take up positions in new Manipur regions

Recovery of several rockets and the increasing number of attacks have forced security personnel deployed in Manipur to spread across various sectors of the northeastern state — from the borders between to dense forests located on the hills, officials aware of the matter said.

The development comes in the backdrop of a significant rise in clashes in the conflict-ridden state this month, with militants turning to modern weaponry like drones and rockets, adding a fresh layer of violence to the ongoing use of rifles and grenades. On Thursday, security forces recovered a 7.5 feet rocket — the second such long range rocket after a similar 9 feet rocket was found at the site of an attack last week — from the hills of Churachandpur.

Officials aware of the matter said that the recovery of such powerful rockets and incidents of attacks with such weapons have prompted the security forces in the ethnic strife-torn state to change their deployment on the ground. While the paramilitary forces were earlier posted on the border (also called buffer zones in Manipur) between the hills and the valley, the forces have now spread in the jungles across different locations within a 5 km stretch on the hills.

“Earlier the central forces were posted only on the border between the valley and the hills so that the two communities do not cross each other’s territory and clash. They went to the jungles only when incidents of gunfight were reported and militants from both sides crossed the boundaries. But with this new threat of powerful rockets, the security forces are spread within 5 km of the hills and conducting patrols on foot to ensure that militants do not fire such long-range rockets,” a senior security officer aware of the matter said.

The officer added that the recovery of the 7.5 feet rocket launcher on Thursday night was the result of one such area domination and combing exercise in the hills. “Separately, a probe is on to find out how militants have now got access to these powerful rocket launchers. The priority is to identify the source first,” the officer said.

Over the last two weeks, security forces in the state have encountered new challenges in the form of attacks that are being launched using drone bombs and long-range powerful rockets. In fact, the rocket, which travelled almost 6-7 km from hills of Churachandpur and hit a house in Moirang town in the valley, was almost 9 feet.

Ten people have died since September 1, of whom one was killed in a drone attack and another died after a high range rocket was launched at his village. A former army soldier was stabbed and beaten to death. The others were stabbed or killed in gunfights.

Meanwhile, to fight the threat of drones, the army and Assam Rifles have installed three drone jammers in the buffer zones, which will collectively cover a distance of nearly 24 sq km-8 km each. CRPF has placed a similar jammer, and placed orders for four such jammers. Senior security officials in Manipur said that each jammer, which costs almost ₹13 lakh, has the capability to trap drones within 8km range. The Manipur Police, too, will be placing orders for models of jammers.

KUKI VILLAGE VOLUNTEERS DENY FOREIGN HAND BEHIND ROCKETS

On Friday afternoon, HT travelled to the jungles of the Sadar Hills in Kangpokpi district that overlooks the valley where the state’s Meitei people reside. Fearing attack from Meitei militant groups, Kuki villagers have erected bunkers and posted village defence volunteers, who are trained by militants. Meitei villages too have similar armed VDVs to guard their villages from Kuki militants.

At the Sadar Hills, Kuki VDVs admitted they were trained by militants, but clarified that the militants are from groups who have not signed any suspension of operations(SoO) agreement with the Centre. HT spoke to the armed volunteers who denied using drone bombs but admitted that they have a large stock of modified country made rocket launchers(they said it was a modified Pumpi gun) that can travel upto 7-10 km.

Standing next to a modified Pumpi gun, which can fire rockets for upto 5km, a 18-year-old armed Kangpokpi resident, said, “First of all we deny drone explosives. This is a fake narrative planted by the state government. We use drones for surveillance. Drones are being used by both communities to keep an eye on each other. We heard media reports saying that the rocket launchers are manufactured from outside the country. This is totally wrong. We want to clarify that over the last 16 months, we were forced to improvise the Pumpi guns and have come up with modified ones.”

The 18-year-old, who is guarding her bunker along with five others, similarly armed, said Pump guns have been used by Kuki people for many decades now. “In the olden days, instead of using an iron pipe as the Pumpi(rocket launcher), bamboo was used. But the bamboo would not hold the blast of the explosive, so a buffalo skin was wrapped around it. Explosives were inserted in the bamboo and set on fire from one end. After keeping it at a 45 degree angle, the explosive would go in the air and burst,” he said.

The teenager said that in the last 18 months, the volunteers have been making Pumpi by welding iron metals from GI Pipes or bulldozers from construction sites. “Meitei people in the valley have automatic guns that were looted from armouries. To counter that threat, Kukis have modified the Pumpis. We have three different versions. The best one can travel a distance of 7-10 km. We have been using this only.”

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic violence since last May. What started as a tribal protest (led by the Kukis) against a court decision (that has since been stayed) on tribal status for the Meiteis, soon became a full-blown ethnic conflict between the two groups. The Biren Singh-led state government’s pro-Meitei stance did not help. With a vertical split in the police force and the bureaucracy, it is believed that only the presence of AR, and the fact that the security forces are under the command of a special advisor and not the chief minister, has saved the day. To be sure, at least 225 people have been continuing violence which has seen a spurt over the past week with the use of sophisticated weaponry. This has also coincided with Singh raising the pitch on his demand that the combined command (the security forces) report to him.