Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 01:42 IST

In an obvious reference to the Shaheen Bagh protesters in Delhi, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said forcing an opinion on others by disrupting normal life was also a form of terrorism. “Aggression does not come in the form of violence only. It comes in many forms,” Khan said at the ongoing 10th edition of the Indian Student Parliament organised by the MIT-School of Government in New Delhi.

“If you do not listen to me, I will disrupt normal life,” he said, citing one example of the form it could take. He was addressing a session on ‘Combating terrorism, insurgency and Naxalism issues and challenges’.

Khan said: “Dissent is the essence of democracy. There is no problem. But, if a few people sit outside the Vigyan Bhawan and say we shall not move from here unless this parliament of students adopts a resolution which we would like them to adopt, that is another form of terrorism.”

Since Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act , or CAA, in December 2019, protests have erupted in across the country, and are ongoing.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been the most talked about. On for more than two months, the protest has led to the blocking of a road that connects Delhi with Noida, a satellite city.

Two rounds of talks between the protestors and Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors have ended inconclusively.

“Do not try to impose your thoughts in the name of [freedom of speech and] expression on to others,” Khan said.

Acknowledging that one had every right to express how one felt about a subject, he said, “Everyone of us must respect that right. But will you say that I shall disrupt normal life?” The term “dharma”, often used to mean religion, actually meant duties, Khan said, adding, “Before you claim rights, do your duties and when you claim a right, then respect the rights of others.”

Democracy took roots in India when it failed in other similar countries, because India has always been a pluralist society where “spiritual democracy” was deeply embedded and was a way of life, Khan said.”It was easy for us to accept the concept of social and political equality.”

Earlier, addressing a special session on leadership, senior Congress leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said Prime Ministers and chief ministers should be restricted to a “single term”. He clarified that he was expressing his personal views.

Breaking down the key qualities of a successful leader, Scindia said a successful leader must have “vision” for his people, which looks for a “paradigm” shift”. “Courage and commitment to follow the course despite odd is a crucial quality.” The other key qualities, he said, were “optimism” about the future, belief in “teamwork” and, most importantly, “compassion”.