Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to begin 2-day Bhutan visit today

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Bhutan from June 7 to June 8, his first visit abroad as a minister, the MEA said on Thursday. A statement said the visit reflects the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Bhutan.

Jaishankar is expected to meet King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and his counterpart Tandi Dorji. “The two sides will discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties, including upcoming high-level exchanges,” a statement added.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 07:41 IST