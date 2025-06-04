Search Search
Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth 52 crore

PTI |
Jun 04, 2025 12:54 AM IST

After interrogation, the foreign national was placed under arrest by the Customs under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. 

A foreign national was arrested after 5.194 kgs of cocaine worth 51.94 crore was recovered from him at the Mumbai international airport, Customs officials said on Tuesday. 

Four packets containing 5,194 grams (5.194 kgs) of cocaine were found during search, said an official.(Representational Photo)
Four packets containing 5,194 grams (5.194 kgs) of cocaine were found during search, said an official.(Representational Photo)

Based on specific information, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger, an overseas resident, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday, an official said. 

During his personal search, four packets containing 5,194 grams (5.194 kgs) of cocaine were found ingeniously concealed in an ortho waist belt and calf guards, he said. 

After interrogation, the foreign national was placed under arrest by the Customs under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), the official said, adding further investigation was underway in the matter.

News / India News / Foreign national held at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth 52 crore
