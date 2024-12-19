Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Forest dept seizes over 400kg sandalwood from Cauvery emporium

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Dec 19, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Bangalore City deputy conservator of forests N Ravindra Kumar confirmed that the inspection revealed numerous violations of state regulations governing sandalwood commerce.

Bengaluru: During a raid at the Cauvery emporium, the state forest department has recovered more than 400 kg of sandalwood that had been procured for business purposes under bonafide usage permission, an official familiar with the matter said.

Bangalore City deputy conservator of forests N Ravindra Kumar confirmed that the inspection revealed numerous violations of state regulations governing sandalwood commerce. (HT PHOTO)
Bangalore City deputy conservator of forests N Ravindra Kumar confirmed that the inspection revealed numerous violations of state regulations governing sandalwood commerce. (HT PHOTO)

Bangalore City deputy conservator of forests N Ravindra Kumar confirmed that the inspection revealed numerous violations of state regulations governing sandalwood commerce. “Acting on a tip-off, we conducted checks at Cauvery Emporium on Monday and found more than 400 kg of sandalwood that had been procured for business purposes under bonafide usage permission,” Raghu told HT.

The raid, led by KRPuram range forest officer V Raghu, was prompted by intelligence suggesting that private individuals were illegally stockpiling sandalwood, with ties to smuggling activities linked to Rajasthan.

Kumar said that the investigation has led to the registration of a case against Cauvery Emporium’s manager, Narayana Murthy, and a Rajasthan-based individual, Gaurav Saragoi (24), who has been implicated in the illegal trade. Saragoi, who had been granted permission to transport four kg of sandalwood in June 2024, was found to have misused this authorisation by transporting over 100 times that amount, the official said.

Raghu added, “We booked him under Section 87 of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963. At present, sandalwood is being sold for 30,000 to 35,000 per kg, and the total value of the seized stock exceeds 1.5 crore. The investigation is ongoing.”

Under Karnataka’s forest regulations, individuals transporting sandalwood or its products weighing less than 4 kg are not required to obtain permission in advance. “Saragoi exploited this provision to transport 435 kg of sandalwood to Bengaluru over the past six months. In addition, he supplied 105 kg of sandalwood powder and 10kg of sandalwood oil without adequate documentation to prove their legality,” Kumar said.

“The forest department is now conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the illegal trade. In addition, officials are considering actions that could include the revocation of Cauvery Emporium’s license to handle sandalwood and related products,” he added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On