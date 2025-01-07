New Delhi, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday said that the formation of a "people-friendly" Congress government after February 8 will pave the way for Delhi's development and end 11 years of corruption and destruction by the BJP and A governments. Formation of Cong govt in Delhi will end 11 yrs of corruption, destruction: Devender Yadav

Yadav's reaction came just after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

"Today, the dates of formation of a people-friendly government of Congress have been announced. Today, the dates have also been announced when Delhi will become pollution free, garbage-free, the national capital will be free from crime and Yamuna river will be cleaned," Yadav stated.

He further claimed that the date has also been announced when the Congress government will implement the ₹2,500 'Pyari Didi Yojna'. This means that the time has been decided for the people of Delhi who are eager to see the Congress government in the national capital.

The date has also been announced when the "Sheesh Mahal" will be opened to the public, where a poor family will be allowed to stay every day, he said.

Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin, AICC In-charge of Delhi, said that on February 8, people will fulfil their "Congress Hai Jaruri" demand in Delhi.

"It will be a big day for the people of Delhi when they will see the end of 11 years of corruption and destruction by the BJP and A governments. The Congress government will restore law and order and make the city safe for women," Nizamuddin alleged.

Earlier in the morning, Jharkhand Minister of Panchayati Raj Dipika Singh Pandey said that the Congress works for the welfare of the people and delivers on its promises.

Addressing a press conference here, Pandey said that Sheila Dikshit was the first chief minister to implement the Ladli Yojna to empower the girl child from economically weaker sections when Congress was in power in Delhi.

"When the Ladli Yojna was first implemented in 2008-2009, the budgeted amount was ₹86.44 crore, and the amount was increased to ₹112.29 crore in 2013-14, but the first thing the Kejriwal government did was to slash the Ladli Yojna funds to ₹95.64 crore, then to ₹85.30 crore and by 2023-24, the amount was reduced to ₹42.95 crore, which exposed Kejriwal's attitude towards girl child from poor families," Pandey alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.