Former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam joins DMK

Former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam on Wednesday called on DMK President M K Stalin and formally got inducted into the ruling party. A staunch supporter of the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, Vaithilingam, an MLA from the Orathanad constituency in Thanjavur district, met Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, at his party's headquarters, Anna Arivalayam and joined the party. R Vaithilingam, former AIADMK Minister, resigned from his MLA position and emphasized the importance of timely decisions ahead of upcoming elections.

Vaithilingam presented a floral bouquet and a shawl to Stalin in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior DMK leaders, including K N Nehru, TKS Elangovan, among others.

Later, Vaithilingam flayed the AIADMK stating it was not functioning 'effectively' under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are praising and hailing Chief Minister (M K Stalin) today because he is implementing the schemes that fulfil everyone's needs. I am now associating myself with the DMK, which (former Chief Minister) C N Annadurai declared as the mother organisation (Thaai kazhagam)," he told reporters.

Earlier, political circles were abuzz with talk of Vaithilingam joining DMK with his supporters. He reportedly tendered his resignation as a legislator from Orathanad ahead of joining DMK.

As soon as he arrived at the party office, Vaithilingam was received by DMK leader Senthil Balaji along with DMK supporters.

In 2022, Vaithilingam was expelled from AIADMK along with former chief minister O Panneerselvam and others.

In a brief interaction with the media, Vaithilingam said,"The AIADMK actually came from the Dravida Iyakkam (Dravidian Movement). The Dravida Iyakkam is a Mother's Movement. The DMK was started specifically for politics and to serve the people. That is why I joined the DMK," he said."

Responding to a query, he said he took the decision because the elections are fast approaching in Tamil Nadu, and a decision has to be taken soon. "Since there was a delay in taking a decision (by O Panneerselvam and his team), I have joined the DMK."

Admitting that he was invited to join the AIADMK (under the Edappadi K Palaniswami leadership) on an 'individual capacity', Vaithilingam said he was not ready to join and was clear in his mind that the two (AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and the O Panneerselvam camp) should join together.

"Since I did not like their actions (of Edappadi K Palaniswami) and the DMK is working hard for the people of Tamil Nadu and for the State's progress, I have joined this movement."

"The AIADMK was not functioning independently. It is acting in an authoritarian manner", he said, responding to a query.

Earlier, AIADMK rebel Manoj Pandian joined the DMK in November 2025.