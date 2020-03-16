e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind,

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE PHOTO - Ranjan Gogoi, a Supreme Court judge, gestures as he addresses the media at a news conference in New Delhi, India January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO - Ranjan Gogoi, a Supreme Court judge, gestures as he addresses the media at a news conference in New Delhi, India January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

The notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs states that the nomination has been made to fill the vacany caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member.

Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on November 17 last year, served as India’s 46th chief justice.

Justice Gogoi will be remembered as one who was responsible for delivering and being part of some landmark verdicts in cases including the Ayodhya title dispute and the Rafale jet fighter deal. He was part of the benches that referred the Sabrimala case, which lies at the intersection of faith and law, to a seven-judge bench and brought the office of the CJI under the Right to Information Act.

As the head of the five-judge bench that dealt with the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute , Gogoi was responsible for concluding the hearings in the case in 40 days. Not only did he persuade lawyers to stick to the deadline, but also delivered a verdict in a little less than 30 days, putting to quietus a very contentious issue.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was also singly responsible for judicially pushing the National Register of Citizens for Assam, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants living in the state.

tags
top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Coronavirus update: White House moves to protect Donald Trump, staff against virus
Coronavirus update: White House moves to protect Donald Trump, staff against virus
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news