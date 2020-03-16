Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:37 IST

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

The notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs states that the nomination has been made to fill the vacany caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member.

Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on November 17 last year, served as India’s 46th chief justice.

Justice Gogoi will be remembered as one who was responsible for delivering and being part of some landmark verdicts in cases including the Ayodhya title dispute and the Rafale jet fighter deal. He was part of the benches that referred the Sabrimala case, which lies at the intersection of faith and law, to a seven-judge bench and brought the office of the CJI under the Right to Information Act.

As the head of the five-judge bench that dealt with the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute , Gogoi was responsible for concluding the hearings in the case in 40 days. Not only did he persuade lawyers to stick to the deadline, but also delivered a verdict in a little less than 30 days, putting to quietus a very contentious issue.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was also singly responsible for judicially pushing the National Register of Citizens for Assam, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants living in the state.