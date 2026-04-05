Must corner illegal infiltrators in Assam, make them landless: Union minister Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, former chief minister and Union minister for shipping, ports and waterways in the Narendra Modi government, is among the key strategists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a star campaigner for the assembly elections in Assam. In an interview, he shared his views on the party’s prospects and key issues as it eyes a third straight win. BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal exudes confidence of a third term in Assam, citing development, pro-incumbency and identity concerns.

How is the campaign going so far, and how do you rate the prospects of the BJP and its allies?

I have seen the brightness in the faces of the voters, and that is in favour of the BJP and its allies. That is because of the outstanding success story in Assam in the past 10 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his wholehearted support, sincere efforts, and constant monitoring of schemes in the state. That has created immense confidence among the public that this government is for the people and Assam’s development.

After 10 years in power, could anti-incumbency play a role?

No. Instead of anti-incumbency, there is pro-incumbency this time in favour of our government and party.

Would you estimate how many of the 126 seats the BJP and its allies will win?

I have been maintaining that the figure would be close to 100 seats this time.

In 2021, you led the BJP into the election as CM. How does this different role feel now?

There is a feeling of joy and more responsibility. Our aim is to form the next government, and we are committed to the party to serve the nation. If the party wins, I and all BJP workers will win.

Since 2016, Assam has seen development and welfare schemes. Why is the BJP focusing more on illegal immigration and evictions now?

There is visible development in Assam, and the people have benefitted as well. But the question of the identity of the Assamese people remains. Due to Congress misrule, illegal immigrants were encouraged to come to Assam and settle here to create vote banks. This poses a threat to the existence, language, culture, and identity of the indigenous Assamese. Our government has done a lot to evict these illegal settlers from government lands, but that issue is not yet settled completely. We need to do more to make them landless and lower their strength and confidence. Their presence has to be minimised in the job sector and they must be made totally cornered. We are not going to compromise on that.

How do you rate the opposition’s chances, given their six-party alliance?

On paper, they look to be formidable. But in reality, they don’t have workers at the grassroots to carry their voice to the voters. That is the biggest weakness in the opposition camp.

What is your appeal to voters?

This election is meant to ensure faster growth of Assam and protect the land, language, culture, and identity of the Assamese people by evicting illegal immigrants. My appeal would be to help the BJP continue to do the good work by bringing us back to power.