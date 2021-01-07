Former cop accused in hooch tragedy dies in Ujjain jail

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:17 IST

A dismissed police constable, who was an accused in an illicit liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh which claimed at least 14 lives in Ujjain last October, died in a jail in the district late Wednesday night, a jail official said Thursday.

“Dismissed constable Sudesh Khode complained of uneasiness and chest pain on Wednesday evening and was admitted to the hospital’s jail. He died while undergoing treatment late night on Wednesday,” Ujjain jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said.

After post mortem, his body was handed over to his family on Thursday morning, said Sonkar. The autopsy report is still awaited.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered in the matter. Ujjain, superintendent of police, Satyendra Shukla said, “We are waiting for the post mortem report to take further action. “

Sudesh Khode was dismissed along with two other constables – Nawaz Shekh and Anwar after their involvement was found in the manufacture and sale of hooch in October 2020. Fourteen people died after drinking the illicit liquor. Police filed a charge-sheet last month in the case against 18 accused including Khode, officials said.