Former councillor among three held for highway robbery in Odisha

Three persons, including a former councillor of Kendrapara urban local body in Odisha, were arrested on the charge of committing a highway robbery, police said on Tuesday.

Former councillor Rashmi Ranjan Das,along with two other accomplices, had allegedly snatched Rs 10,500 cash and a gold ring a week ago from a person near Duhuria junction on the Paradip-Daitary expressway, they said.

After receiving a complaint, police swung into action and arrested the three accused on Monday, said Inspector in-charge of Sadar police station, K Rout.

The cash and the stolen ring were recovered from them, he said, adding that they were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 20:35 IST