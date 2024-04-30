Former Delhi MLA says got death threat from Khalistani extremist, lodges police complaint

Former MLA Jitender Singh Shunty on Monday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, claiming that he has received death threat from a Khalistani extremist. File photo of Khalistan supporters stage a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London, UK. (Representational image)(ANI)

Shunty, who is the president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal and a recipient of the Padma Shri, has also written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, and SHO Vivek Vihar police station.

In his letter, he alleged that he received a WhatsApp call on Monday and the caller spoke to him in Punjabi and asked for his son's name.

"My son and I were threatened with dire consequences and death for speaking against Khalistan. I handed over a complaint for further action," Shunty said.

He said his son Jyot Jeet is a state spokesperson of the BJP in Delhi and has been openly voicing his opinion against Khalistani terrorism.

