Former DU V-C rebuts GM crops criticism by MS Swaminathan

Nearly a year after Indian geneticist MS Swaminathan, known as the father of Green Revolution, criticised the use of genetically modified crops in a scientific review, former Delhi University vice chancellor and geneticist Deepak Pental wrote a rebuttal in the same journal.

The review article, published in the Current Science journal on Wednesday, was titled ‘When scientists turn against science: exceptionally flawed analysis of plant breeding technologies’.

In the article, he refutes each point one by one and says the authors of the initial article had distorted the history of plant breeding, rejected emerging consensus on the safety of such crops, and suggested solutions that are “grossly inadequate” to meet the challenge of low-input and high-output agriculture needed because of climate change.

“Currently, we have a situation in the country where we just do not want to a new technology and are coming up with excuses to reject it. Almost everything being said about the GM crops is wrong and unscientific. And, coming from such a person it gives oxygen to the people who have been protesting against GM crops,” said Pental. PC Kesavan and Swaminathan in their article said processes involved in creating the GM crops were not fully understood and could lead to unintended effects.

