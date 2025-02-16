Former Goa MLA dies hours after assault by auto driver in Belagavi

Former Goa legislator Lavoo Suryaji Mamledar, 69, died allegedly after an altercation over a minor road accident with an auto-rickshaw driver in Belagavi on Saturday afternoon, during which he was struck at least five times by the latter, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that the driver has been arrested. DCP Jagadish said that Mamledar’s body will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination at the Belagavi government hospital. (Representational image)

Belagavi deputy superintendent of police Rohan Jagadish said, “The former legislator was declared dead at the government-run civil hospital, where he was rushed to after he collapsed at the doorstep of his hotel, moments after the incident.”

The accused auto driver has been identified as Shakeel Sanadi, police said.

“The former legislator’s car brushed against Sanadi’s auto on Khade Bazaar road,” the police officer said.

After Mamledar allegedly refused to offer compensation to the damage caused to the auto, Sanadi followed his car to the hotel, he said.

Quoting the eye witnesses, Jagadish said that Sanadi repeatedly struck Mamledar’s right cheek during the altercation, which took place at the hotel’s parking lot, following which the latter collapsed.

According to eyewitnesses and video circulating online, he collapsed in front of the reception counter of the hotel. The hotel staff informed police and called the emergency ambulance and shifted him to the government hospital, they added.

Lavoo’s daughter Akshata Mamledar, who is a Goa-based advocate, arrived in Belagavi on Saturday afternoon and filed an FIR in connection to the death, police said.

DCP Jagadish said that Mamledar’s body will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination at the Belagavi government hospital.

Mamlatdar was a member of the Goa assembly between 2012-2017 representing the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. He joined the Congress in 2022 and unsuccessfully contested the Goa polls that year from Madkai constituency.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the Goa government was “in close coordination with the local authorities in Belagavi to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and to bring those responsible to justice.”

“Deeply anguished by the untimely and tragic passing of former MLA Shri Lavoo Mamledar in Belagavi today. His dedicated service to the state, both as an officer of the Goa Police and later as a legislator, will always be remembered with gratitude,” Sawant said.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Shri Lavoo Mamledar, former MLA of Ponda and a distinguished officer of Goa Police. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and well-wishers in this difficult time,” the Goa Police said in a statement.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Congress leader and former Ponda MLA during his visit to Belagavi. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and supporters during this difficult time,” said Leader of Opposition in Goa Yuri Alemao.

