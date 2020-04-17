Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s son marries amid lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:54 IST

Videos posted on social media purportedly showed dozens of people present at a farmhouse in Karnataka for the marriage of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son, despite appeals not to gather at the venue in view of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of the former chief minister and grandson of former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular chief HD Deve Gowda, married Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress minister M Krishnappa, at a ceremony in a farmhouse on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway in Ramanagara district, a JD-S stronghold.

A video released by ANI news agency featured a large video screen that showed a sizeable number of people present during the wedding rituals. Reports from Bengaluru said the media was barred from the area around the wedding venue, though more than three dozen cars were seen going to the site.

However, members of the JD-S, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, contended only the “first circle of family members” from the groom and bride’s side were present at the event.

A JD-S leader, who too didn’t want to be identified, told Hindustan Times: “Even party members weren’t present and it was strictly a family affair. Social distancing was practised to ensure everybody remained safe.”

JD-S legislator TA Sharavana told PTI that lockdown norms weren’t flouted. “There were only eight people on the stage to perform rituals as against the claim that people crowded the venue,” he said.

Public gatherings and the presence of large crowds at events such as weddings have been barred under the guidelines for the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan told the media: “I have sought a report from Ramanagara’s deputy commissioner. I will speak to the superintendent of police. We need to take action, otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system.”

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has acted in a few movies and is also president of the Yuva Janata Dal-Secular. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya seat but lost.

Before the lockdown was imposed, the Kumaraswamy family had planned a grand wedding at a custom built mandap on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway. Nearly 500,000 people had been expected to attend the wedding at that time, primarily from Ramanagara and Chennapatna constituency, represented in the state assembly by HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha.

The former chief minister has indicated that, as and when the situation permits, the family could organise a public function so that constituents and well-wishers can bless the couple. Leaders from different political parties, including chief minister BS Yediyurappa, conveyed their blessings and wishes to the newly married couple.

In a video message earlier this week, HD Kumaraswamy had appealed to JD-S workers, relatives and well-wishers not to visit the wedding venue. He said the marriage was planned at the family’s home but was moved to Ramanagara as social distancing norms would be a challenge.