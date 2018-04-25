Former Maoist ideologue Gaddar’s son, two Telangana BJP leaders join Congress

GV Surya Kiran, the son of a popular balladeer and former Maoist party ideologue Gaddar, on Wednesday joined the Congress, almost a year after his famous father shunned his “rebellious ways” to embrace spiritualism.

Popularly known as Suryam, the 42-year old Surya Kiran, met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and formally joined the party. Two BJP leaders from Telangana Nagam Janardhan Reddy, a former minister, and Adi Srinivas also joined the Congress with Suryam.

Suryam said he was interested in politics and had been looking for a right political platform. “I find the Congress the most suitable for the young leaders like me under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” Suryam said.

Telangana, the youngest state of India that was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, is due for assembly elections in 2019.

Asked if he had his father’s support, Surya replied in the affirmative. “He believes that whatever we do, we have to do it sincerely and be happy. His support will always be there with me,” he said.

Would Gaddar campaign for him, if not for the Congress? Suryam said it was his father’s decision to make.

Suryam pointed out that Gaddar joined the parliamentary process in 2017 when he registered as a voter for the first time. Despite his age and health constraints, he had his own battles to fight -- to educate people and fight for their rights. “He has come a long way from Marxism to Ambedkarism. And I am following the path of Ambedkar, as directed by my father,” Suryam said.

Despite repeated attempts Gaddar could not be reached for comments.