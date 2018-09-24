Former Muzaffarpur mayor Samir Kumar was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men, armed allegedly with an AK-47, late on Sunday when he was en route to his home, police officials said.

According to police, at least six unidentified assailants forcibly made Kumar’s car stop near Banaras Chowk under Town police station late and fired at least 17 rounds. Both Kumar and his driver, Rohit Kumar, died on the spot.

Requesting anonymity, police officials familiar with the matter said they recovered six cartridges of a “sophisticated weapon” from the scene of the crime.

The area’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mukul Kumar said the bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was initiated into the killings. Kumar was also a realtor and owned a mall in Muzaffarpur.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 07:59 IST